African Students Dominate Canada’s Higher Learning Institutions

Growth in Canada’s international education sector has typically been driven by Indian and Chinese students, particularly by the former in recent years. However, a new report has revealed that eight (8) of Canada’s top 10 fastest-growing student populations are from African countries. The report, published by ApplyBoard, analysed Canadian study permit trends and revealed that Guinean, Ghanaian, and Nepali students had the highest growth rates. The report also highlighted that the number of Nigerian students in the country more than doubled last year as Nigerians currently account for over 4% of Canada’s total international student population in 2023. However, Canada’s recently introduced international student cap is expected to bring changes to these trends in 2024.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER