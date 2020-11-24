iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

African States Join Efforts to Create a Coronavirus Vaccine

14 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

A network of 13 African countries has joined forces with global researchers to launch the largest clinical trial of potential Covid-19 treatments on the continent. The Anticov study, involving Antwerp’s Institute of Tropical Medicine and international research institutions, aims to identify treatments that can be used to treat mild and moderate cases of Covid-19 early and prevent spikes in hospitalisation that could overwhelm fragile and already overburdened health systems in Africa. The clinical trial will be carried out at 19 sites in 13 countries and led by doctors from African countries. The initiative emerged after calls for responses to the coronavirus better tailored to the developing world and the challenges of often underfunded healthcare systems. The study will test the efficacy of treatments in 2,000 to 3,000 mild-to-moderate patients in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Mali, Mozambique, Sudan, and Uganda, with the aim of identifying treatments that can prevent progression of coronavirus to severe disease and also limit transmission.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Here’s why the Vic Falls are the Perfect Summer Holiday Destination

1 min ago
2 min read

The Changing Nature of Education in Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa is Living Beyond its Means

6 mins ago
1 min read

All Hands on Deck to Quell Insurgency in Mozambique

7 mins ago
1 min read

Coming to America has Been Made More Difficult for these African States

9 mins ago
1 min read

The Soft Power Credentials of these Ex African Statesmen

12 mins ago
2 min read

Key Evidence in Lekki Toll Shooting Raises Eyebrows

17 mins ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Frontline Workers Become Casualties in the Fight against Covid-19

18 mins ago
2 min read

The Man Taking Ethiopian Troops On

21 mins ago
1 min read

These Images Will Show You Life in the DRC in 2020

1 day ago
1 min read

The Lot of North Africa’s Political Cartoonists isn’t an Easy One

1 day ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Innovative Data Centers

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Here’s why the Vic Falls are the Perfect Summer Holiday Destination

1 min ago
2 min read

The Changing Nature of Education in Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa is Living Beyond its Means

6 mins ago
1 min read

All Hands on Deck to Quell Insurgency in Mozambique

7 mins ago