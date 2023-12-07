African States Host Global Ministerial Meeting to Urge the UN to Reform Peacekeeping Operations

UN peacekeeping missions have received a significant boost from UN member states, who pledged their support and resources this week at the 2023 ministerial meeting in Ghana’s capital, Accra. Ministers and delegates from the over 85 countries attending the meeting focused their deliberations on how best to reform peacekeeping operations and adapt to prevailing challenges. A peacekeeping mission that prioritizes the protection of troops and civilians, making operational environments safer and secure while rolling out effective and efficient technological tools, was key on the agenda of the meeting. The Accra meeting was also part of the UN’s high-profile resource mobilization efforts to get world leaders to pledge to support missions to fully implement their mandates.

SOURCE: DW