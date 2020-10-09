African States Breathe a Sigh of Relief

The International Monetary Fund approved new emergency aid for 28 countries — 22 of which are African. Funds received will enable these nations to either pay back their debts or mitigate the debilitating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their soil. In April, the IMF cancelled the debts of 25 of the economically-challenged countries by activating an emergency mechanism, the Natural Disaster Response and Assistance Trust Fund of about 500 million USD. A quick and effective operation of financial assistance that will now also be applied towards the 28 recipients – who could receive a total of 959 million USD by April 2022 — and as a grant, not a loan. In Africa, with the exception of Rwanda, it is the least wealthy who will qualify for this aid. The IMF awaits the international community’s validation of the new Malian government before honouring its eligibility as the West African nation sits on the waiting list.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Stories
Nigeria Wins Major Oil Deal Battle
Ugandan Mobile Money Firm Almost Cleaned Out
Poor Transport Infrastructure a Big Hindrance to Economic Development in Nigeria
Streaming Services Plug Into Africa’s Access to Mobile Phones
Opening New Doors in Kenya’s Automobile Industry
World Food Programme Wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
African States Bemoan a Biased Rating System
Nigeria’s New Tycoons are Younger, Not Afraid to Collaborate and Disrupt Existing Systems
Nigeria’s Former Finance Minister Makes it to the WTO Final Two Spot
A Focus on the Middle Class in Luanda
The Somali Women Who Have Defied Societal Norms
Nigeria Wins Major Oil Deal Battle