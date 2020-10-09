iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

African States Breathe a Sigh of Relief

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The International Monetary Fund approved new emergency aid for 28 countries — 22 of which are African. Funds received will enable these nations to either pay back their debts or mitigate the debilitating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their soil. In April, the IMF cancelled the debts of 25 of the economically-challenged countries by activating an emergency mechanism, the Natural Disaster Response and Assistance Trust Fund of about 500 million USD. A quick and effective operation of financial assistance that will now also be applied towards the 28 recipients – who could receive a total of 959 million USD by April 2022 — and as a grant, not a loan. In Africa, with the exception of Rwanda, it is the least wealthy who will qualify for this aid. The IMF awaits the international community’s validation of the new Malian government before honouring its eligibility as the West African nation sits on the waiting list.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Nigeria Wins Major Oil Deal Battle

33 seconds ago
1 min read

Ugandan Mobile Money Firm Almost Cleaned Out

11 mins ago
1 min read

Poor Transport Infrastructure a Big Hindrance to Economic Development in Nigeria

16 mins ago
1 min read

Streaming Services Plug Into Africa’s Access to Mobile Phones

21 mins ago
1 min read

Opening New Doors in Kenya’s Automobile Industry

34 mins ago
1 min read

World Food Programme Wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

44 mins ago
1 min read

African States Bemoan a Biased Rating System

48 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s New Tycoons are Younger, Not Afraid to Collaborate and Disrupt Existing Systems

53 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Former Finance Minister Makes it to the WTO Final Two Spot

1 hour ago
1 min read

A Focus on the Middle Class in Luanda

1 day ago
1 min read

The Somali Women Who Have Defied Societal Norms

1 day ago
1 min read

Nigeria Wins Major Oil Deal Battle

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigeria Wins Major Oil Deal Battle

33 seconds ago
1 min read

African States Breathe a Sigh of Relief

6 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandan Mobile Money Firm Almost Cleaned Out

11 mins ago
1 min read

Poor Transport Infrastructure a Big Hindrance to Economic Development in Nigeria

16 mins ago