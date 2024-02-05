African Reserves among the Recipients of Airbnb’s Community Fund                        

Airbnb announced that the Wilderness Foundation Africa, Digify Africa, Wildlife ACT, and Africa Ignite will all receive grants from the 2023 Airbnb Community Fund. According to the bookings platform, the donations form part of Airbnb’s Africa Pledge, a $500,000 commitment to support economic empowerment, digital access and sustainability across the continent through to 2025. The fund was created in 2020 as part of the online bookings platform’s commitment to share its success with its stakeholders and the Airbnb Community Fund will distribute $100 million by the end of 2030 to strengthen communities around the world.

IOL