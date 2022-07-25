African Picks for the Best Luxury Hotel Bathrooms around the World

Sprawling across a dozen riads in Marrakech, El Fenn’s 31 rooms and suites burst forth with color—and no two are the same (though they all feature deep soaking tubs). Choose among color palettes ranging from rosy pink to jade green to inky black, accented with contemporary paintings and sculptures that will make you feel like you’re spending the night in a very fancy, very comfortable art museum. Spanning both the Sabi Sand Game Reserve and Kruger National Park, Lion Sands Game Reserve comprises four lodges and two villas, any one of which is worth checking out. Guests at any lodge have the option of adding on a night at one of the reserve’s premium treehouses—and that’s where the magic really begins. The Kingston Treehouse is particularly luxurious, with an open-air bedroom (just imagine the stargazing!) and a glassed-in bathroom with a rain shower and double vanity.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

