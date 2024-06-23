Skip to content

African Music to the World   

No longer buried under the impossibly broad category of “world music,” African music has exploded into the mainstream with artists becoming superstars with global fan bases. While a number of factors have contributed to its success – newfound access via the Internet, collabs with Western artists, and increasing bonds between African and its diaspora – it is on a steady, upward trajectory. If you want to be current with the latest and hottest music from Africa, NYT has some great additions to your weekend playlist.

THE NEW YORK TIMES

