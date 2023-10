An emotional memorial has been held in Lampedusa for 368 migrants who perished at sea exactly a decade ago after their ship caught fire. Most of those of those who died were from Eritrea in what is one of the worst disasters to hit migrants trying to reach Europe from Libya. The Lampedusa Coastguard organised a special trip to the disaster site for the relatives and survivors. Horns and sirens from its vessels sounded out in memory of the victims.

SOURCE: BBC