African Leaders Tweet Macron on His Re-election

African leaders are congratulating French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election after a convincing victory over rival Marine Le Pen. Senegal’s President Macky Sall, the current African Union chairman, sent his best wishes for Mr Macron’s re-election. Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he looked forward to working with Mr Macron to strengthen ties between the two countries. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda hailed Mr Macron’s leadership that “seeks to unite and not divide”. Mr Macron is the first sitting French president in 20 years to be re-elected.

SOURCE: BBC

