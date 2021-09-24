African Leaders Sound Alarm at the UN General Assembly

African leaders representing Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, along with Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema called for vaccine equity and distribution. “We can and must do more to speed up vaccine distribution in Africa. Doing so benefits the entire world. The positive steps from various partners and companies toward building local vaccine manufacturing capacity is also very welcome.” Paul Kagame the Rwandan president told the assembly in a pre-recorded speech. For Zambia’s new president Hakainde Hichilema, “it is the duty and, indeed, responsibility of all of us in the global democratic community to make democracy work for all our people. We can do this by delivering democracy dividends through accelerating economic development, balanced distribution of resources among our people and our people accessing opportunities for a better life”. This was Hichilema’s first address to the UN general assembly as president.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Stories
Nationalising Rabat’s State Entities
When One Trial Ends Another Opens for South Africa’s Former President
China Follows DRC’s Lead on Mining Regulations
Namibian Protesters Call for Talks Before Accepting Berlin’s Deal
Nigeria has been Grappling with a Growing Drug Problem
Kigali Snubs Belgium Over Jailed Hotelier
How African States Can Take Advantage of the Growing Demand of Cashews
Proceeds from Seized Assets to Fund Malabo’s Vaccination Programme
Khartoum’s Transition Rocked by Coup Attempt
What a ‘Day of Peace’ Looks Like in Nigeria
Richard Branson’s Oasis in Morocco Gets Top Prize
The UK Keeps South Africa on its Red List for Travel