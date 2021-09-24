iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

African Leaders Sound Alarm at the UN General Assembly

44 seconds ago 1 min read

African leaders representing Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, along with Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema called for vaccine equity and distribution. “We can and must do more to speed up vaccine distribution in Africa. Doing so benefits the entire world. The positive steps from various partners and companies toward building local vaccine manufacturing capacity is also very welcome.” Paul Kagame the Rwandan president told the assembly in a pre-recorded speech. For Zambia’s new president Hakainde Hichilema, “it is the duty and, indeed, responsibility of all of us in the global democratic community to make democracy work for all our people. We can do this by delivering democracy dividends through accelerating economic development, balanced distribution of resources among our people and our people accessing opportunities for a better life”. This was Hichilema’s first address to the UN general assembly as president.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Nationalising Rabat’s State Entities

3 days ago
1 min read

When One Trial Ends Another Opens for South Africa’s Former President

3 days ago
1 min read

China Follows DRC’s Lead on Mining Regulations

3 days ago
1 min read

Namibian Protesters Call for Talks Before Accepting Berlin’s Deal

3 days ago
1 min read

Nigeria has been Grappling with a Growing Drug Problem

3 days ago
1 min read

Kigali Snubs Belgium Over Jailed Hotelier

3 days ago
1 min read

How African States Can Take Advantage of the Growing Demand of Cashews

3 days ago
1 min read

Proceeds from Seized Assets to Fund Malabo’s Vaccination Programme

3 days ago
1 min read

Khartoum’s Transition Rocked by Coup Attempt

3 days ago
1 min read

What a ‘Day of Peace’ Looks Like in Nigeria

3 days ago
1 min read

Richard Branson’s Oasis in Morocco Gets Top Prize

5 days ago
1 min read

The UK Keeps South Africa on its Red List for Travel

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

African Leaders Sound Alarm at the UN General Assembly

44 seconds ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Praises New COVID-19, Cancer Research

10 hours ago
1 min read

SA Scientists To Discuss UK Red List

10 hours ago
1 min read

I’ve Already Forgiven Her – Graham Dickason

10 hours ago