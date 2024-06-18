African Leaders Make their Way to Ramaphosa’s Inauguration 

Dignitaries have started arriving in the country ahead of the inauguration of the President of South Africa. Most of leaders who will be attending the ceremony tomorrow are from the SADC region. The heads of state and governments who will attend the inauguration are from different countries in the SADC region and leaders of the regional organisations in Africa. The African Union (AU) will be represented by Commission chairperson Musa Faki Mahamat. Cuba has sent its vice President, Salvador Valdés Mesa, while other countries around the world will be represented by their ambassadors and high commissioners.

SOURCE: SABC