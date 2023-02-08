iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

African Leaders Express their Condolences and Solidarity with Türkiye and Syria

3 hours ago 1 min read

They included the presidents of Ethiopia, South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, Burundi and Gambia. Also the AU chairperson Moussa Faki-Mahamat in a tweet welcomed the “global outpouring of support and solidarity”. Their condolences come as dozens of nations and organizations offered to help with rescue efforts in southern Turkey and northern Syria after Monday’s earthquakes that have already killed over 6000 people.  As part of aid from Africa, Algeria sent an 89-member civil protection team to Turkey and a 85-member one to Syria to help in the rescue efforts, along with 210 tonnes of humanitarian aid for both countries according to its national daily Echorouk El- Yawmi. President Kais Saied of Tunisia on his part, ordered “humanitarian aid” for both Turkey and Syria, including 14 tonnes of blankets and food. Saied also appealed for volunteer medics to be flown out on Tunisian military aircraft, officials said.
 SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

