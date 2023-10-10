African Leaders Called on Warring Parties in the Israel-Gaza Conflict to Halt Deadly Confrontations

The reaction has not been entirely uniform, with Zambia, Kenya and Ghana more explicitly condemning Hamas and backing Israel, and Sudan, Djibouti and South Africa being clear about their support for the Palestinians. Despite Israel growing its diplomatic presence on the continent in the last decade and plans by several African countries to move their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Israel has not fully consolidated its support in Africa in this latest conflict. The African Union highlighted in statements in French and English that the confrontations were underpinned by the “denial of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, particularly that of an independent and sovereign state”.

SOURCE: BBC