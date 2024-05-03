African Leaders Accuse Lenders of Funding Talk Shops Instead of Projects 

A report by Sputnik showed that the heads of state for several African countries met in Kenya to discuss financing on the continent. They arrived in the East African country on April 29 for what was dubbed the International Development Association (IDA) summit, focusing on favorable lending terms and strategies to bolster sustainable development across the continent. During the summit, some of the leaders highlighted some complex issues, including the accusation against the World Bank for giving financing for “seminars” priority above assisting developing African nations in removing systemic barriers to growth, laid by Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni. “The main reason there is no growth in Africa is that the growth factors are neither funded nor understood; those who want to help Africa should fund our transport systems, electricity, raw material processing, and import substitution,” the Ugandan president added.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER