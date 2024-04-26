African Hub’s Impactful Project Aimed at Fostering Green Development through Innovation

AfriLabs is a network organisation that is committed to driving innovation and entrepreneurship on the continent by bringing together technology hubs, startups, investors, and other key stakeholders in the ecosystem. Having recently announced the admission of 16 new hubs, AfriLabs now has a network of 478 hubs across 260 cities in 53 African nations. The Emerge project, meanwhile, started in December 2023, and seeks to provide African policymakers, academics, investors, and citizens with the tools and knowledge required to increase the production of clean energy and the sustainable use of resources while bridging cultural and socioeconomic divides.



SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA