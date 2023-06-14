The Nairobi reception marked the African Development Bank’s first official engagement with AHC, as new co-partner in the initiative with Africa Foresight Group (AFG) and DEG, Germany’s Investment and Development Corporation

African Hidden Champions (AHC), an initiative that promotes dynamic African companies and helps them on their path to global leadership, held its first regional event of 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya. The event provided a platform for AHC to share its vision with business executives from the region.

The Nairobi reception marked the African Development Bank’s first official engagement with AHC, as new co-partner in the initiative with Africa Foresight Group (AFG) and DEG, Germany’s Investment and Development Corporation.

Founded in 2020, AHC has so far selected more than 20 high-performing Hidden Champions across Africa, operating in various sectors, from services, manufacturing, energy and retail, to pharmaceuticals, automobiles and education. AHC founders share an intense commitment to growth through performance, innovation and a solid foundation.

“We are excited to kick off our regional engagements in Nairobi. Having selected some of our Hidden Champions from Kenya, it was only fitting for us to begin our 2023 engagements here. With these engagements, our intention is to exchange ideas and network with key stakeholders as we explore ways in which we can contribute to the growth of African businesses. We believe that by creating an atmosphere where different business leaders meet, we will be able to create lasting solutions and partnerships, said Yasmin Kumi, AHC Co – Founder and CEO Africa Foresight Group.

The AHC initiative seeks to raise awareness, through various media, case studies, regional events and its annual summit, of the unique role that AHC companies have played in their home markets and how they are building the muscle for success across the continent and beyond.

“We are committed in our support for the growth of African businesses as they expand beyond their borders and into the global marketplace. In supporting these businesses, we acknowledge the direct link between successful home-grown companies and the rise of a country’s GDP, “said Franziska Hollmann, Director Industries & Services Africa & EMECA – DEG.

“The African Development Bank has consistently committed funds and technical expertise to African companies and governments in order to fast track the continent’s industrialization. Our experience lends to this worthwhile AHC initiative the opportunity to expand to more markets, Thomas Viot, Chief Investment Officer at the Bank Group, noted.

The AHC intends to hold regional receptions in other key African cities as it continues selecting and sharing new Hidden Champions.

