Apr 28, 2020

African Free Trade Agreement Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The implementation of a mammoth African free trade agreement will not begin on July 1 as planned due to disruptions caused by the new coronavirus, a key official said on Tuesday.

“It is obviously not possible to commence trade as we had intended on 1 July under the current circumstances,” Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area said during a conference call.

The continental free-trade zone would, if successful, create a $3.4 trillion economic bloc with 1.3 billion people across Africa.

Reuters

