African Food Systems Urgently Require Decisive Action to Enable Transformation

The African Food Systems Transformation Collective launched a declaration on the commitments that government leaders at COP28 needed to make to transform African food systems. The collective is a network of over 200 leading African academics and civil society representatives. The collective wants world leaders to protect traditional food and seed systems. It has urged global leaders to respect custodianship of nature and shared food as expressions of sacred African values of interdependence and care. The call was for COP28 leaders to commit to separating food systems from the fossil fuels, antibiotics, preservatives, pesticides, herbicides and artificial fertilisers they are currently centred on. Governments should instead promote local food production with short value chains and strengthen fair trade between African countries.

THE CONVERSATION