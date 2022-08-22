African Food is Delicious, So Why Don’t We See More of It in Major Cities?

African cuisine has historically struggled to gain a foothold outside of the continent, but evidence points to growing interest across the globe. Evolving attitudes about Africa, the explosion of the Internet, and the advent of African celebrity chefs have all contributed to changing perceptions and whetting appetites. Cosmopolitan cities like New York, London, and Toronto have experienced influence from African cuisine, although obstacles remain when adapting the fare to a Western palate. Although people appear to appreciate the flavors of African food, there’s a startling lack of diversity among chefs, with few African American chefs holding executive chef positions. The industry is slowly changing, with reports indicating an increase in Black students in culinary schools, though the same can’t be said of the advancement of Black chefs, especially women, within the industry.
SOURCE: FODOR’S
More Stories
Launching a Local Lesotho Airline within the Next Year
To Truly Enjoy Botswana’s Monumentally Wild Spirit, Take to the Open Road
Exploring a South African Province through the Eyes of Three Travellers who Never Left
Returned Artefacts from European Museums could Boost Africa’s Travel and Tourism
High-speed Internet on Africa’s Highest Mountain would Now be Available to All
Beauty, Ugliness, and Power in African Art at the Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth
Paying Homage to Ramily, the Father of Black and White Photography in Madagascar
Ugandan Designer Bobby Kolade is Resisting the Secondhand Clothing Trade
The Devil Went Down to Gambia! The Surprising History of African Country Music
Nigerians Encouraged to Use Mobile App to Report Oil Theft
A Device Designed to Make Computing and Computers Accessible to all Africans
Aldente Africa Among the First Companies to Make Gluten-free Pasta from African Grains