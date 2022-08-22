iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

African Food is Delicious, So Why Don’t We See More of It in Major Cities?

6 hours ago 1 min read

African cuisine has historically struggled to gain a foothold outside of the continent, but evidence points to growing interest across the globe. Evolving attitudes about Africa, the explosion of the Internet, and the advent of African celebrity chefs have all contributed to changing perceptions and whetting appetites. Cosmopolitan cities like New York, London, and Toronto have experienced influence from African cuisine, although obstacles remain when adapting the fare to a Western palate. Although people appear to appreciate the flavors of African food, there’s a startling lack of diversity among chefs, with few African American chefs holding executive chef positions. The industry is slowly changing, with reports indicating an increase in Black students in culinary schools, though the same can’t be said of the advancement of Black chefs, especially women, within the industry.

SOURCE: FODOR’S

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Launching a Local Lesotho Airline within the Next Year

6 hours ago
1 min read

To Truly Enjoy Botswana’s Monumentally Wild Spirit, Take to the Open Road

6 hours ago
1 min read

Exploring a South African Province through the Eyes of Three Travellers who Never Left

6 hours ago
1 min read

Returned Artefacts from European Museums could Boost Africa’s Travel and Tourism 

6 hours ago
1 min read

High-speed Internet on Africa’s Highest Mountain would Now be Available to All

6 hours ago
1 min read

Beauty, Ugliness, and Power in African Art at the Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth

6 hours ago
1 min read

Paying Homage to Ramily, the Father of Black and White Photography in Madagascar   

6 hours ago
2 min read

Ugandan Designer Bobby Kolade is Resisting the Secondhand Clothing Trade

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Devil Went Down to Gambia! The Surprising History of African Country Music

6 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerians Encouraged to Use Mobile App to Report Oil Theft

1 day ago
1 min read

A Device Designed to Make Computing and Computers Accessible to all Africans

1 day ago
1 min read

Aldente Africa Among the First Companies to Make Gluten-free Pasta from African Grains

1 day ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Thousands Fete New Zulu King

1 hour ago
3 min read

New Hope For HIV+ Children Thanks To New Flavoured ARVs 

1 hour ago
1 min read

Cosatu Members Ready For Strike

1 hour ago
1 min read

Krugersdorp Gang Rape Victims Want Justice

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer