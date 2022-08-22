African Food is Delicious, So Why Don’t We See More of It in Major Cities?

African cuisine has historically struggled to gain a foothold outside of the continent, but evidence points to growing interest across the globe. Evolving attitudes about Africa, the explosion of the Internet, and the advent of African celebrity chefs have all contributed to changing perceptions and whetting appetites. Cosmopolitan cities like New York, London, and Toronto have experienced influence from African cuisine, although obstacles remain when adapting the fare to a Western palate. Although people appear to appreciate the flavors of African food, there’s a startling lack of diversity among chefs, with few African American chefs holding executive chef positions. The industry is slowly changing, with reports indicating an increase in Black students in culinary schools, though the same can’t be said of the advancement of Black chefs, especially women, within the industry.

SOURCE: FODOR’S

