African Fashion Label Laurence Airline is Ready for Take-Off                                       

With a new outpost in Paris, Ivory Coast-based fashion house, Laurence Airline, is clearly going places. Despite the company’s expanding footprint, owner/designer Laurence Chauvin-Buthaud is determined to keep the company’s offerings 100% African-made. Chauvin-Buthaud works with a variety of organic, upcycled and handcrafted fabrics. These include faso dan fani, a protected woven cloth that is a symbol of national identity in Burkina Faso, and pagne baoulé from Ivory Coast, an ancestral fabric with noble origins. Pieces are embellished with traditional weaving, embroidery and beading.

WWD