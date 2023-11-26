With a new outpost in Paris, Ivory Coast-based fashion house, Laurence Airline, is clearly going places. Despite the company’s expanding footprint, owner/designer Laurence Chauvin-Buthaud is determined to keep the company’s offerings 100% African-made. Chauvin-Buthaud works with a variety of organic, upcycled and handcrafted fabrics. These include faso dan fani, a protected woven cloth that is a symbol of national identity in Burkina Faso, and pagne baoulé from Ivory Coast, an ancestral fabric with noble origins. Pieces are embellished with traditional weaving, embroidery and beading.
African Fashion Label Laurence Airline is Ready for Take-Off
- AFRICA TOP 10
