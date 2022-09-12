iAfrica

African Destinations the Queen Toured in her Lifetime 

The Queen visited South Africa on her 21st birthday in 1947. The young Princess Elizabeth was on a Royal Tour with her parents and sister Princess Margaret in Cape Town. The tour was a three-month trip, travelling through South Africa and Rhodesia, now known as Zimbabwe, by boat, train and aeroplane. Princess Elizabeth was on the slopes of Mount Kenya that Prince Philip gave her the news of her father’s death and that she was to become Queen at the age of 25. Although the Queen ascended the throne during a visit to Kenya, it was a trip to Uganda in 1952 that marked her first Africa visit since her coronation. In 1965, the Queen and Prince Philip visited Ethiopia, the birthplace of Haile Selassie, Ethiopia’s charismatic emperor. In 1972, The Queen visited the Seychelles and officially opened the country’s international airport.

SOURCE: IOL

