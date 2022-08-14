African Countries that don’t Require a Visa to Enter South Africa

With new visa technology and a sharp rise in global travellers looking to explore a post Covid-19 world after being cooped up for the past three years, South African authorities say they are expecting a bumper tourism season in 2022/23. Facilities with smart technology have also been set up at major South African airports to facilitate electronic document checks. Citizens of these African countries don’t need a visa to visit South Africa: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, DRC, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Côte D’Ivoire, Kenya, eSwatini, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
SOURCE: IOL
