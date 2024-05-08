African Cities aren’t Welcoming Places for Pedestrians

More than 70% of Africa’s urban population of about 609 million walk daily to their various destinations. Urban development researchers have been looking for insights that planners and city authorities can use to make African and global south cities socially equitable, sustainable and resilient. In a recent paper they reviewed some of Ghana’s urban planning and transport policies, exploring the extent to which policy makers and city authorities planned for and implemented interventions that addressed the needs of walkers. They then contrasted what they found with the walking experiences of residents of two low-income settlements in Accra. They suggest that city planners and policymakers should consider designing ways to make walking easier in collaboration with citizens. By giving communities a chance to participate and share what they know can turn African urban residents from captive walkers to walkers who enjoy their city.



SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION