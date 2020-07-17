Fri. Jul 17th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

African Candidates Vie for Top Job at the World Trade Organisation

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The race for the World Trade Organisation’s Director-General’s seat is once again testing the unity of African countries in fronting common candidates for international agencies. Of the eight nominees vying to replace Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo, who is stepping down as WTO director general a year early at the end of August, three are from Africa. Egypt has nominated Hamid Mamdouh, a former diplomat and ex-WTO official who helped draft an agreement on trade in services during the Uruguay Round of negotiations. Nigeria has picked former foreign and finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala while Kenya has proposed former WTO General Council chairwoman Amina Mohamed. Mohamed, Kenya’s sports and culture minister, ran unsuccessfully for the WTO director general post in 2013.  A trade expert from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said there was a lot of support in general for African candidates but the key issue was whether the continent could unite behind one of them.

SOURCE: THE EAST AFRICAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Understanding the Weather in the Smallest Country on the African Mainland

24 hours ago
1 min read

Backing Green Initiatives Owned by African Women

1 day ago
1 min read

Rabat Implements New Restrictions to Flatten Curve

1 day ago
1 min read

A Battle to Change the Environment at Africa’s Only Game Reserve within a Capital City

1 day ago
1 min read

Kigali Opens Places of Worship

1 day ago
1 min read

Developing Digital Payment Infrastructure for Africa’s Public Transport Industry

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

African Candidates Vie for Top Job at the World Trade Organisation

3 mins ago
1 min read

Parly Commemorates President Nelson Mandela In Virtual Memorial Lecture

4 hours ago
1 min read

Gauteng Schools To Remain Open Amid Rise In Covid-19 Infections – Lesufi

4 hours ago
2 min read

End Of The Jumbo: British Airways Retires 747 Early Due To Coronavirus Crisis

4 hours ago