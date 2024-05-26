African Brands Push “High Fashion” Value Chain on the Global Stage

Vivo, co-founded by Wandia Gichuru and Anne-Marie Burugu already has 26 stores spread across Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda. For its launch at Atlantic Station in Atlanta it brought along Kenya-made brands including Anjiru, Ikwetta, and Soko. It follows in the footsteps of brands like Lagos-based menswear specialists Deji & Kola which opened its first UK store in March following the opening of a store in Canada last year. South African knitwear brand MaXhosa in February also revealed plans to open a New York retail base as it launched a six-month pop-up store in the city.

SEMAFOR