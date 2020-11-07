iAfrica

African Art and Handicrafts: How to Ethically Purchase and Display Them

With African art and design seeing a huge growth in popularity, it becomes all the more imperative that collectors approach the purchase and display of these works in a responsible way. Careful study of the origins of a piece and its cultural significance aid in promoting authenticity, honoring the artist, and ensuring a sensitive and thoughtful display of the works. In the right hands, African artwork and handicrafts in home decor are displayed by buyers who appreciate the origin of their acquisitions while ensuring that the objects they own are purchased in a responsible manner. To address these concerns, House Beautiful spoke with three experts on the ethics of purchasing and displaying African art and handicrafts in the home.  In this article, 3 experts in the field offer their advice for the respectful and ethical acquisition and presentation of African art and design.

SOURCE: HOUSE BEAUTIFUL

