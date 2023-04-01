African and Global Firms Contribute towards Harris’ Empowerment Fund 

Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled a package of efforts — valued at more than $1 billion — designed to mitigate gender inequality in the global digital economy that includes contributions from Microsoft, Pfizer and other major corporate entities. The package — released Wednesday while Harris was in Ghana — contains $528 million in private-sector and philanthropic commitments aimed at advancing women’s economic well-being in Africa. An additional $400 million will be dedicated to furthering women’s participation in the industry. Among the contributors to the overall initiative are the Visa Foundation, MasterCard, HP, Procter & Gamble, Microsoft Corp, and the Pfizer Foundation. The Tony Elumelu Foundation, an African entrepreneurship nonprofit which alone contributed $500 million, as well as Kuramo Capital Management, Vista Bank Group and the African Women Impact Fund Initiative are also participating. The effort also includes $60 million — $10 million of which will come from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation — to support programs that provide skills training and access to technology. Half of those resources will be concentrated in Africa, according to a fact sheet from the vice president’s office.
More Stories
The Main Winners in Nigeria’s Botched Currency Overhaul are Two Chinese-owned Fintech Apps
The Growing Opportunities that African Pharmaceuticals Present
Africa’s Extraction and Export of Raw Materials is Rising
Accra’s Plan on a Debt-free Life
Mauto is Preparing Benin—and Africa—for an e-bike Ride
Rwanda’s Long History of Mining
Disease Stops Trade in East Africa’s Border Towns
A Marketplace for Medical Equipment in Addis
South African Rate Hike Exceeds All Expectations
At the Coalface of the Green Revolution, but Earning Crumbs
Harris Stresses that U.S. Interests in African Nations Extends beyond Competing with China
Lesotho’s Lawmakers Debated a Motion to Claim Huge Swathes of Territory from South Africa