AfricaMasks4All Calls For Donations For #1millionmaskchallenge

As positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise, South Africa remains the most affected country in Africa, accounting for 25% of the continent’s total cases. As such, the National Department of Health is advising everyone in South Africa to wear a cloth face-mask (also known as a non-medical mask) when in public to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Not only does the use of cloth masks make a substantial difference to slow down the spread of COVID-19, but it can also contribute to re-opening our entire economy sooner rather than later.

#AfricaMasks4All #1millionmaskchallenge

#AfricaMasks4All is a non-profit organisation inspired by the global #Masks4All movement and has been working with well-established local NGOs to deliver food parcels for distribution to those in need.

The #1millionmaskchallenge campaign focuses on getting masks to those individuals in areas that are at a higher risk of spreading the virus and that struggle with social distancing. The aim is to get masks in the hands of people who can’t afford it.

As part of this initiative, #AfricaMasks4All is looking to raise money for 1 000 000 masks, which will be distributed in conjunction with many local South African charities and organisations already giving out food parcels and vouchers.

Your donations will ensure that as many South Africans will have access to as many cloth masks as possible. Since the masks are made by people at home, your donation will not only save lives but will also help to empower the local cloth mask-making community.

Making South Africa safer and stronger sooner

For every R25 donated, #AfricaMasks4All will donate and distribute a cloth mask to an individual in need. With mask-wearing the new norm for the foreseeable future, the aim is for masks to become symbols of hope and unity among South Africans instead of symbols of restriction and fear.

#AfricaMasks4All is calling on all businesses, both large and small, and all South Africans to please donate to the drive, in whatever capacity you can afford.

To make a donation, please visit the BackaBuddy fundraiser page. For more information on this and other initiatives, visit #AfricaMasks4All.

