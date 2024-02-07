Africa Travel Week 2024 scheduled from 07 – 12 April 2024 in the City of Cape Town

Landmark 10-year anniversary WTM Africa programme includes new partnerships, value-add business-building opportunities, & interactive networking

Registration includes access to several bolt-on events, awards ceremonies, content workshops, social events, product launches, exhibitor activations & live performances

Marking a decade of top B2B travel events, Africa Travel Week has revealed a packed schedule for its 2024 milestone edition of WTM Africa. Running from 07-12 April in Cape Town, the newly-announced programme spotlights real business-building opportunities.

“The tourism landscape in 2024 is characterised by growth and optimism, setting the tone for Africa Travel Week. It’s a big year for our industry, and a significant milestone in our legacy,” says Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director – Travel, Tourism at RX Africa.

Between 2014 and 2023, WTM Africa has experienced a total of 34 731 industry professionals in attendance. In that same timeframe, buyer numbers have seen a steady increase year on year to match the increase in exhibitors. In 2023, exhibitor numbers saw a major leap to 577 from 384 in 2022 – a figure De Jager and her team are looking to top this year.

This year’s line-up features some familiar favourites, including speed networking and the Responsible Tourism Awards, in addition to a range of inaugural events and new opportunities for business expansion. De Jager highlights the following ten not to be missed:

Festival-style celebrations, with everything from wine tastings, live performances, product launches and immersive experiences. The introduction of Brain Box, an interactive workshop space for industry players to engage in meaningful discussions with global professionals. The Sustainability Village– a walk-through hub bringing together artisans, crafters, and thought leaders to highlight responsible tourism in action. Live performance celebrations honouring Africa Travel Week’s long-standing and loyal partnership with the City of Cape Town. A new partnership with Tourism Investment Forum Africa (TIFA), running alongside WTM Africa from 10 – 12 April. This well-established platform actively positions African destinations as attractive investment locations. Now an esteemed Global Travel Hall of Fame Academy inductee, Harold Goodwin returns as Keynote speaker for the Responsible Tourism Conference and Awards ceremony. The multi-talented Mandisa Magwaxaza is also confirmed as the official MC. Africa Travel Week’s renewed alliance with IGLTA Foundation, a key partner for EQUAL Africa, which brings together travel suppliers and buyers targeting the LGBTQ+ community. The launch of a dedicated Chinese buyer programme and content sessions exploring the full potential of this valuable client segment, which is also the world’s largest tourism source market. IBTM World presenting their annual report as an added value to IBTM Africa’s content programme and Africa’s business travel sector. Official winners of the inaugural Africa Travel Week Media Awards to be announced and celebrated at WTM Africa.

Reinforcing the collaborative spirit propelling the show forward, De Jager highlights WTM Africa’s official partners: Recycled Flip Flop Sculptures Studio (RFFSS) Southern Sun, Lift Airlines, and Gold Restaurant, the official venue for a hosted buyers networking event.

“As part of Africa Travel Week, interest and enthusiasm for WTM Africa remains unwavering and we are dedicated to ensuring that it lives up to its prominent reputation. Our mission continues to deliver an exceptional experience and high-value opportunities resulting in a tangible return on investment long after the show has ended,” De Jager concludes.

To attend WTM Africa 2024 and bolt-on events visit: https://www.wtm.com/africa/en-gb.html