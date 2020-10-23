Africa Travel Week Sounds The Call For Feel-Good Stories To #UnlockAfrica

Share with your network!

Africa Travel Week is calling on all tourism and travel professionals to send in their feel-good stories as part of their #UnlockAfrica campaign to showcase the best of the continent.

“The goal is 50 positive news stories shared across our platforms over a period of 50 days from 01 November 2020,” says Megan Oberholzer, Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism and Creative Industries at Reed Exhibitions.

“We’re leveraging the global reach of Reed Exhibitions to keep marketing Africa to the rest of the world – especially to our top source market countries still considered high risk,” she adds.

The stories will be curated on ATWConnect.com, Africa Travel Week’s digital platform offering industry news and insights, along with archived webinars and digital events. Through the launch of their insightful Meetings & Masterclasses over September and October, the Africa Travel Week team rallied together just over 800 members of the travel and tourism industry.

“This campaign ties into our common goal of #MakingTravelHappenAgain and nurturing a culture of ‘us’ within the industry,” she adds. “Over the past few months, we have found ourselves in awe of our community – marvelling at everyone’s spirit, grit and tenacity and we also want to ensure that those small wins worth celebrating aren’t lost in the online noise.”

From a successful first guest stay, a funny staff story, a stellar review or a recent product launch, the team at Africa Travel Week is looking for anything uplifting and positive from tour guides, operators, travel agents, airlines, hotels, lodges and accommodation groups.

“Good things happen all around us, every day, and it’s important not to lose sight of that, especially at a time when the world needs more good news,” Oberholzer concludes. If you have a feel-good story that you would like Africa Travel Week to share, please submit your images, videos, and news to: chelsey@bigambitions.co.za or WhatsApp: 061 354 3286

