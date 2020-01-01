Africa Travel Week Launches Unlock Africa Podcast

Share with your network!

In the spirit of #MakingTravelHappenAgain, Africa Travel Week, in conjunction with its headline shows World Travel Market Africa and International Luxury Travel Market Africa, expands its promotion of tourism to the African continent with the launch of a new podcast in August.

The Unlock Africa podcast will be a regular feature on the popular ATW Connect website which already hosts a range of virtual panel discussions, ‘Travel With Me’ profiles and industry insights bringing together the varied interests of a wider African community of tourism and travel stakeholders and providing an opportunity to connect with peers throughout the year.

“Tapping into the rising popularity of podcasts, our Unlock Africa podcast adds to our rich content mix already available to anyone who is involved or interested in inbound tourism to the continent,” says Martin Hiller, RX Africa Creative & Content Director: Travel, Tourism & Creative Industries.

“The recorded panel discussions and presentations from our bumper content programme at WTM Africa in April are all still available for viewing on demand on ATW Connect, along with several other insight pieces reflecting the issues affecting our continent’s tourism industry today, from responsible tourism to Diversity and Inclusivity,” Hiller adds.

It was a logical step for Africa Travel Week to take the leap into the world of podcasts and kicking off the Unlock Africa podcast in August is a weekly interview series with the women powerhouses of travel in Africa.

“We are thrilled to launch our foray into podcasting with a strong focus on some of the women who make the wheels of our continent’s tourism and travel industry turn. Each week, we will be featuring an interview with some of Africa’s most dynamic tourism women, particularly fitting as Pan African Women’s Day falls on 31 July and South Africans celebrate Women’s Day on 9 August,” says Hiller.

Interested listeners can tune into the Unlock Africa podcast regularly, details of which will be added shortly to ATW Connect – www.atwconnect.com. Unlock Africa’s powerhouse female line-up in August includes interviews Judy Kepher Gona, Director Sustainable Travel & Tourism Agenda, Phakamile Hlazo, founder Zulu Nomad, and Monika Luel, CMO Wesgro, among others.

“We look forward to getting to know these inspiring women and how they’ve contributed to #MakingTravelHappenAgain across the continent. Our Unlock Africa podcast is just another way we’re connecting Africa to the world, and the world to Africa, and we can’t wait to dabble in the increasingly popular world of podcasting to reach our friends and colleagues around the world,” concludes Hiller. Attendees and industry professionals may also remain connected and informed throughout 2021 via atwconnect.com, ATW’s dedicated resource hub jam-packed with free digital tools, industry news and updates.

