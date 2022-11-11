Africa to Lose 64% Of GDP to Climate Change By 2100

If African countries don’t change their current climate policies to align with the Paris Agreement, and continue suffering climate funding shortfalls from the west, they could lose 64% of their GDP due to climate change devastation according to a report (pdf) released by UK relief agency Christian Aid on Nov. 9.
Warning that the continent needs a robust loss and damage mechanism the report indicates that even if African countries “keep global temperature rise to 1.5C as set out in the Paris Agreement, they’ll face an average GDP reduction of 14% by 2050 and 34% by 2100.” The World Bank estimated Africa’s GDP at $1.92 trillion in 2021.
