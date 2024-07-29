Africa Station is the Place to Celebrate the Continent’s Athletes and Cultures at the Olympics

The fan zone is located in the north of the French capital and will host locals and tourists. In addition to keeping up with the competition, visitors will enjoy African music, food and art and discover works by African craftsmen and women. All 54 African countries have sent delegations this 33rd Olympiad. The Africa station will host shows, exhibitions, and meetings with athletes throughout the Olympics. Special events will also be held during the Paralympic will also be held.

