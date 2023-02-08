iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africa Remains One of the Most Exciting and Diverse Regions to Invest in Innovation Globally

3 hours ago 1 min read

Investment into the African tech startup ecosystem passed the US$3 billion mark for the first time in 2022, with the space withstanding global economic headwinds to post a record year. This is according to the eighth edition of the annual African Tech Startups Funding Report released by startup news and research portal Disrupt Africa, which is available free to all as part of an open-sourcing initiative in partnership with Flat6Labs, MarketForce, 4Di Capital, Mercy Corps Ventures, Newtown Partners, and InsiderPR. The report tells the story of an impressive 2022 in which more startups raised more funding than ever before, in spite of a global downturn in investments, especially in riskier asset classes such as venture capital. Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa and Kenya remain Africa’s “big four” from a funding perspective, yet they secured a smaller share of total funding between them than in 2021, with startups from more African countries than ever before securing investment. Nigeria remained the undisputed leader, however, with 180 startups raising a combined US$976,146,000. Though Nigeria and the rest of the “big four” remain clear leaders, there is still plenty of activity elsewhere on the continent, with startups backed in 27 African countries.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

African Leaders Express their Condolences and Solidarity with Türkiye and Syria

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Pontiff Tells Juba Leaders, “The Future Cannot Lie in Refugee Camps”

3 hours ago
1 min read

A Win for Accountability of Big Tech in Africa

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Admits Loadshedding Hurts Mining

3 hours ago
1 min read

Trends, Issues and Prospects for the Africa–China Donkey Trade

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Force behind Africa’s Terror Recruitment

3 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya Reports Cause Tension

3 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Gaming Industry has been Nascent for a Long Time

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Central Bank of Uganda kept its Benchmark Lending Rate at 10%

3 hours ago
1 min read

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf on ‘Queen of Sheba’   

2 days ago
1 min read

Discovery of Embalming Workshop Reveals How Ancient Egyptians Mummified the Dead

2 days ago
1 min read

On a Walking Safari in Zambia

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

CHEP Recognized As Leader In The Circular Economy By Leading Sustainability Research And Ranking Index Firm

15 seconds ago
4 min read

5 Influencer Marketing Trends For 2023 For Businesses In Every Industry

5 mins ago
3 min read

South Africa’s NGOs And Charities Face Hurdles Preventing Safe And Secure Cross-border Payments

12 mins ago
4 min read

Trade-Ins In The Tech Sector – Why They Make Perfect Sense

17 mins ago

Share