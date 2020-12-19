iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Africa on a Plate: What You Need to Know About African Food

39 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

On a mission to get Africans talking about African food, South African chef, Lentswe Benghu, started the television series ‘Africa on a Plate.’  Previously, the airwaves had been dominated by Western star chefs, like Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver, telling Africans about their own cuisine, and Benghu felt the programming needed local perspective.        The series starts in Bhengu’s home country, South Africa, then moves through Tanzania, Nigeria, Morocco, before it returns south to Lesotho. Here are a few things you should know before getting stuck in. In North Africa, you can find tagine, couscous, pastilla, ful medames and koshari. West Africa is home to jollof rice, moimoi, waakye and superkanja. Central Africa is where you can eat groundnut stew, makayabu, and many cassava and plantain-based dishes. In East Africa, you’ll find various wat served on injera flatbread, ugali, grilled seafood, sambusa and mashed matoke, while in South Africa, you can eat bunny chow, biltong and barbecued meat at a shisa nyama or braai.

SOURCE: SBS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Uncovering the Mystery of Angola’s Iron Palace

23 mins ago
1 min read

A Star Bed Experience Awaits In Mozambique

24 mins ago
1 min read

Exploring Some of Durban’s Wildest Areas

26 mins ago
1 min read

Start Your 2021 Travel Goals Here

28 mins ago
1 min read

Connecting with the African-Diasporic Community through Art and Technology

32 mins ago
1 min read

Gallerist Mariane Ibrahim is Bringing African Art to the World

36 mins ago
1 min read

30 Most Beautiful Women in Africa: The 2020 Rave List

37 mins ago
1 min read

African Fashion is on the Rise, Says Naomi Campbell: ‘And it’s About Time!’

41 mins ago
1 min read

15 Great Albums and EPs by South African Indie Artists That Came Out in 2020

42 mins ago
1 min read

A Congolese Village Yields the Benefits of the Sun

14 hours ago
1 min read

Diamond Slump Hits African Producers

14 hours ago
1 min read

African Governments should Have a Fresh Look at Agriculture

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Uncovering the Mystery of Angola’s Iron Palace

23 mins ago
1 min read

A Star Bed Experience Awaits In Mozambique

24 mins ago
1 min read

Exploring Some of Durban’s Wildest Areas

26 mins ago
1 min read

Start Your 2021 Travel Goals Here

28 mins ago