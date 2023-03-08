iAfrica

Africa No Filter Investigates Africa’s Influence on the World, African Youth, and How Dominant Narratives about Africa Shape the Youth’s Perception of the Continent

The research interviewed 4500 people aged between 18 and 35 in Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Egypt, Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa. 57% of respondents said pop culture has the biggest influence, followed by the US and Europe (45%), and politicians (31%). Regionally, pop culture had the strongest sway in Kenya (87%) and Zimbabwe, while West African respondents (65%) perceived the US and Europe as more influential. Interestingly, even though politicians are considered influential, only 11% of interviewees said they were influenced by politicians. 

SOURCE:  AFRICA.COM

