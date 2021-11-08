Africa Must Be at The Heart Of COP26

Africa’s situation deserves extraordinary attention: the continent contributes just 4 percent of global total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the lowest of any region, yet its socio-economic development is threatened by the climate crisis. In other words, Africa contributes the least emissions but suffers the brunt of the consequences. Africa.com’s Teresa Clarke sat down with Simon Freemantle, Senior Political Economist, Standard Bank Research Chair, and Penny Bryne, Climate Research Analyst at Standard Bank to tackle this important issue. The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference. It is scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, between 31 October and 12 November 2021, under the co-presidency of the United Kingdom and Italy.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

