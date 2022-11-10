iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africa Marks Special Day at COP27

3 hours ago 1 min read

African nations on Tuesday marked a special day on the sidelines of the 27th United Nations Climate Conference (COP27) in Egypt, with a common resolve to mobilize internal and external resources to tackle climate change. The event, dubbed ‘Africa Day,’ provided countries and development partners, including the African Development Bank, the opportunity to highlight measures to tap the continent’s unique economic potential.

The African Union Commission, African Development Bank, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, and the New Economic Partnership for Africa (NEPAD) Planning and Coordinating Agency organized the event. Hundreds of youths from across the continent seized the chance to urge the world’s industrialized nations to deliver on their climate finance pledges and other commitments to Africa without further delay.

AFDB

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Trade Ties

3 hours ago
1 min read

Global Warming Threatens Africa’s Longest River

3 hours ago
1 min read

France Ends Its Barkhane Anti-jihadist Mission in Africa

3 hours ago
1 min read

Twitter Fires Nearly All Its Staff in Ghana

3 hours ago
1 min read

Wakanda Forever: Black Panther Is Inspired By Africa

3 hours ago
1 min read

Public Whipping of Nigerian TikTok Stars Condemned 

3 hours ago
1 min read

Global Leaders Rally Support and Finance to Tackle Climate Change in Africa

3 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s New Ground Station to Assist NASA Track Space Flights

3 hours ago
1 min read

COP27: Namibia Secures $544 million in Climate Finance

3 hours ago
1 min read

Women & Communities as Restoration Leaders

1 day ago
1 min read

Africa to Have Home-grown Coaches at the World Cup Finals 

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa Will Struggle to Transition Away From Coal

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Trade Ties

3 hours ago
1 min read

Global Warming Threatens Africa’s Longest River

3 hours ago
1 min read

France Ends Its Barkhane Anti-jihadist Mission in Africa

3 hours ago
1 min read

Twitter Fires Nearly All Its Staff in Ghana

3 hours ago

Share