Africa Marks Special Day at COP27

African nations on Tuesday marked a special day on the sidelines of the 27th United Nations Climate Conference (COP27) in Egypt, with a common resolve to mobilize internal and external resources to tackle climate change. The event, dubbed ‘Africa Day,’ provided countries and development partners, including the African Development Bank, the opportunity to highlight measures to tap the continent’s unique economic potential.

The African Union Commission, African Development Bank, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, and the New Economic Partnership for Africa (NEPAD) Planning and Coordinating Agency organized the event. Hundreds of youths from across the continent seized the chance to urge the world’s industrialized nations to deliver on their climate finance pledges and other commitments to Africa without further delay.

AFDB

