Africa is Transitioning Out of the Pandemic Phase of the COVID-19 Outbreak

“I believe that we are transitioning from the pandemic phase and we will now need to manage the presence of this virus in the long term,” says World Health Organization on the continent, Dr Matshidiso Moeti. Moeti’s optimism contrasts sharply with the warnings from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has said repeatedly the pandemic is not over and that it is premature for countries to think that the end might be imminent. According to WHO’s figures, Africa is among the least-affected continents by COVID, although cases and deaths have been undercounted, as they have been elsewhere. Some experts attribute that to the continent’s younger demographic and tendency to spend more time outdoors, among other factors.
SOURCE: AL AJZEERA
More Stories
West Africa Is Home to New Coffee Flavour
Electric Public Transport Initiative Grows beyond Kenya
A Hero’s Welcome for the Lions of Teranga
Museveni Critic Forced to Flee
A Promising Venture for a ‘Made in South Africa’ Smartphone Dashed
The Most Treacherous Part of the Journey for Zimbabweans Seeking a Better Life in South Africa
Libya’s State of Perpetual Chaos Continues
Cape Town Ready to Promote the Symbiotic Connectedness between Humans and Nature
The History of Archaeological Work in Egypt in the Past 40 Years
Chasing the Summer in these African Destinations
Uganda’s New Campaign Shows how African Destinations Can Stand Out more Sustainably
TIME Magazine Lists Ghana’s New Museum among the Top 100 World’s Greatest Places for Tourists to Visit