Africa is Transitioning Out of the Pandemic Phase of the COVID-19 Outbreak

“I believe that we are transitioning from the pandemic phase and we will now need to manage the presence of this virus in the long term,” says World Health Organization on the continent, Dr Matshidiso Moeti. Moeti’s optimism contrasts sharply with the warnings from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has said repeatedly the pandemic is not over and that it is premature for countries to think that the end might be imminent. According to WHO’s figures, Africa is among the least-affected continents by COVID, although cases and deaths have been undercounted, as they have been elsewhere. Some experts attribute that to the continent’s younger demographic and tendency to spend more time outdoors, among other factors.

SOURCE: AL AJZEERA

