Africa is the Only Safari Destination that Provides a Variety in Experience Offerings                             

Swap the lodge and Land Rover for a luxury houseboat on the Chobe River in the northern reaches of Botswana and experience a completely new perspective on the traditional safari. From the red dunes of Sossusvlei in the southern part of the Namib Desert to Etosha Pan in the north of the country, Namibia offers unforgettable desert safaris. South Africa’s Greater Kruger offers an Astral Safari where field guides point out planets and stars while telling you more about the Southern Hemisphere’s constellations on a night drive to remember. Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park is well-known for its walking safaris and setting off on foot is the perfect way to immerse yourself in nature, truly soaking up the sights, smells and sounds of the bush.

