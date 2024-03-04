Africa is Now                                    

African culture is having a moment in the sun with increasing attention being paid to the impact of African creativity on all aspects of life. To illustrate this influence, esteemed creative director Piet Pienaar has produced a new book called Afrosport, which showcases the intersectionality of African design, culture, photography, and sport. Sports surveyed in the monumental book include world favourites like football, basketball and boxing, and lesser-known ones like the BMX scene in Ghana, the DStv Diski Challenge in South Africa, and ram fighting in Nigeria. Football, a major nation-building sport in Africa, stands out as a major feature with entire pages dedicated to the logos of different football clubs which, according to Piernaar ‘serve as a narrative of cultural heritage and collective identity’.

