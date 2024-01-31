Africa is Leading Efforts to Reduce the Burden of Neglected Tropical Diseases

More than 600 million people across Africa – nearly half the population of the entire continent – are impacted by a group of more than 21 life-altering diseases that many people around the world have never heard of. These diseases – known as neglected tropical diseases, or NTDs – are impairing physical and cognitive development, and when left untreated, causing permanent disability, blindness or even death. Many of those impacted are young children who miss school when they are infected and women who can face higher maternal health risks, stalling progress towards gender equity. There is hope, however, for a future free of NTDs, which are largely preventable and treatable. In fact, in recent decades, there’s been extraordinary progress: on World NTD Day this year, we celebrated the elimination of at least one NTD in 50 countries, nearly half of which are in Africa. Africa is leading efforts to reduce the burden of these diseases – and can help the world meet an ambitious but achievable target of seeing at least one NTD eliminated in 100 countries around the world by 2030.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM