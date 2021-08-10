Africa is Fast Becoming a Top Wedding and Honeymoon Destination

Safaris weddings and honeymoons are popular. With private game reserves throughout Africa, there are plenty of options for enjoying your big day. The Okavango Delta in Botswana offers wedding guests game drives, spa treatments, conservation activities, bush walks, boma dinners, mokoro (canoe) excursions, helicopter flips and birdwatching. Mountain destinations like the Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal offer a romantic backdrop for weddings. One of South Africa’s famed attractions is its wine estates. In the Western Cape, you will find luxurious, charming wine estates in spectacular settings. These award-winning wine attractions not only feature stunning tastings but also makes the perfect backdrop for wedding photography. Desert backdrops add another spark to destination weddings.
SOURCE: IOL
More Stories
Wild Dogs Now Roam Malawi’s National Parks
Gabon’s Ivindo National Park is a Temple of Biodiversity
An Immersive Programme to Bring Young Africans back to their Motherlands
The Essential Guide to Local Food in Kenya
Western ‘Frontier Mistress’ Explores Race and Gender
Eric Adjepong on Introducing ‘Top Chef’ to West African Cooking
Tosin Oshinowo and Chrissa Amuah Launch Collection of Conceptual Headpieces
Ayra Starr is Ready for This
Nigeria’s Social Media Comedians Are Making Laughter Pay
A Pioneer of South Africa’s Budding Truffle Cultivation Industry
Zanzibari Women Take Advantage of a Changing Climate
Changing the Way Nigerians Travel