Africa is Fast Becoming a Top Wedding and Honeymoon Destination

18 mins ago 1 min read

Safaris weddings and honeymoons are popular. With private game reserves throughout Africa, there are plenty of options for enjoying your big day. The Okavango Delta in Botswana offers wedding guests game drives, spa treatments, conservation activities, bush walks, boma dinners, mokoro (canoe) excursions, helicopter flips and birdwatching. Mountain destinations like the Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal offer a romantic backdrop for weddings. One of South Africa’s famed attractions is its wine estates. In the Western Cape, you will find luxurious, charming wine estates in spectacular settings. These award-winning wine attractions not only feature stunning tastings but also makes the perfect backdrop for wedding photography. Desert backdrops add another spark to destination weddings.

SOURCE: IOL

