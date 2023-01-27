Africa Has to Work on Feeding Itself

Africa must produce more food instead of relying on imports and aid, Senegalese President Macky Sall told leaders gathered in the West African nation’s capital for a summit. The continent is facing its worst food shortages ever, with more than one in five Africans — a record 278-million people — facing hunger, according to UN estimates. The continent is facing its worst food shortages ever, with more than one in five Africans — a record 278-million people — facing hunger, according to UN estimates. Heavy debt burdens from the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which raised prices of fuel, grain and edible oils and diverted aid, have added to long-term causes of food insecurity such as climate change, mismanagement and conflict, experts say.
SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
