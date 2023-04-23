iAfrica

Africa has Produced Some of the Most Captivating and Remarkable Movies of All Time

23 hours ago 1 min read

From heart-wrenching dramas to hilarious comedies, the continent’s rich and diverse cultures have inspired filmmakers to create masterpieces that have stood the test of time. Since the definition of a perfect movie can be subjective, Africanews turned to your “favourite” chatbot, GPT for the list of top 10 African movies. These are the films that have stood the test of time and have left a lasting impact on the industry. “Sankofa” (1993) – This Ghanaian-American movie is a historical drama that tells the story of a modern-day African-American woman who is transported back in time to a plantation in the antebellum South. “Timbuktu” (2014) – This Mauritanian-French drama was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and tells the story of the occupation of Timbuktu by jihadist militants and its impact on the local people. “Half of a Yellow Sun” (2013) – This Anglo- Nigerian drama film is based on the novel by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and tells the story of two sisters in Nigeria during the Biafran War of the late 1960s.

