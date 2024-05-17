Africa has a Good Development Story to Tell

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank Group has called for a more balanced coverage of Africa in the international media. He was addressing over 300 media owners and practitioners at the All Africa Media Leaders’ Summit in Kenya. He said that “despite the significant progress within our continent, the prevailing media narrative often focuses on negative stereotypes, overlooking the substantial advancements and resilience Africa demonstrates. Giving examples of several positive developments on the continent, he noted that 11 out of the 20 fastest growing economies in the world in 2023 were African.



