Africa Fashion Up Contest Celebrates Future of African Style    

Founded by former model Valérie Ka, Africa Fashion Up is a contest designed to identify and develop emerging talents in the African fashion scene. With the organizers having cast a wide net across the continent, this year’s winners represent Ivory Coast, Congo Brazzaville, Morocco, South Africa and Kenya, and they’ll have the unique opportunity of gaining important mentoring advice from partners, such as Balenciaga and HEC Paris Business School. The Grand Prix was shared between South Africa’s energetic Jacques Bam and laid-back Kenyan designer Muyishime Edi Patrick.
SOURCE: FRANCE 24
More Stories
Senegalese Chef Pierre Thiam Wants African Food to be Considered World-Class
Africa Avant-Garde: Transformative Architecture
Nine Must-See Queer History Spots in Africa
Abel Selaocoe Finds a Home in Improvisation
Movie about African Warrior Queen a Hit at the Box Office
One of the Zambia’s Best-kept Secrets
Africa’s Largest Air Cargo Operator Bags Two Prestigious Awards at Air Cargo News Awards
Namibia Calls Out to Adventurous Hikers
A New Bespoke 21-day African Luxury Itinerary
Tough Times Lie Ahead for Banks in Africa
The Most Prominent Challenge Female Entrepreneurs Face across Sub-Saharan Africa
Egypt to Raise Transit Fees in 2023 for all Types of Vessels Passing through the Suez Canal