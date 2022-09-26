Africa Fashion Up Contest Celebrates Future of African Style    

Founded by former model Valérie Ka, Africa Fashion Up is a contest designed to identify and develop emerging talents in the African fashion scene. With the organizers having cast a wide net across the continent, this year’s winners represent Ivory Coast, Congo Brazzaville, Morocco, South Africa and Kenya, and they’ll have the unique opportunity of gaining important mentoring advice from partners, such as Balenciaga and HEC Paris Business School. The Grand Prix was shared between South Africa’s energetic Jacques Bam and laid-back Kenyan designer Muyishime Edi Patrick.

SOURCE: FRANCE 24

Share with your network!