Sat. May 30th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Africa Day 2020

11 mins ago

Although an unofficial holiday, Africa Day is celebrated across the continent to commemorate the founding of the African Union back in the early 1960s. In honour of Africa Day, Design Indaba turns its focus onto the African creatives whose ingenious ideas are making the world a better place.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

