iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africa.com’s 2023 Definitive List of Women CEOs 

2 hours ago 1 min read

The third annual Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs, sponsored by Standard Bank Group, was revealed on April 19, 2023 during a virtual event. No other list of African business women running big businesses is grounded in this type of quantifiable research. The list is unique in that it is based on data-driven research, with data provided by Bloomberg. Africa.com analyzed 2,020 companies listed on the 28 African stock exchanges. Of the 2,020 companies, Africa.com screened for those companies with revenue of $100 million or more, or a market cap of $150 million USD or more, which yielded a list of 787 companies. The public websites of all 787 companies were examined to identify female C-suite executives. The team then researched each woman to determine those who have a title of chief executive officer or managing director or president AND conducted a review to confirm that these executives have bottom line, profit and loss responsibility for the companies.

