Africa.com to Feature Bill Gates on Innovating for Food Security and Climate Change in Africa

18 seconds ago 1 min read

On November 17th, Africa.com will host Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, on its virtual platform in partnership with the University of Nairobi.  The hybrid event will include a live audience of 500 students from universities in Nairobi and a virtual audience of students from universities across the continent, as well as anyone interested in attending online. 

The event, Innovating for Food Security and Climate Change in Africa will feature discussions between Mr. Gates and university students. The 60-minute moderated town hall format will focus on the challenges and opportunities in food security and climate adaptation in Africa, and highlight examples of African innovations needed to help accelerate progress. At a time when COP27, the United Nations conference on climate change, is taking place on the continent, and when the impact of climate change has been increasingly threatening lives and livelihoods in sub-Saharan Africa, conversations about innovating for food security and climate adaptation in Africa are especially relevant.

